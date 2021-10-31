MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 31, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 31: Major stories on Bitcoin, SQUID & Steve Wozniak

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 49 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 49 lakh


    The cryptocurrency market is in the green on October 31. The global crypto market cap is at $2.64 trillion, a 0.07 percent increase over the previous day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours was $143.78 billion, a 15.28 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is $16.77 billion, 11.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $105.87 billion, which is 73.63 percent of the cryptocurrency market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is at Rs 4,909,833 and its dominance is 44.19 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the previous day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak backs cryptocurrency, calls Bitcoin 'mathematically pure'


    Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has joined the list of tech entrepreneurs lending their weights behind cryptocurrency. According to Wozniak, the virtual currency offers an "awful lot of promise" and Bitcoin, which is the largest cryptocurrency, is "mathematically pure". Wozniak, popularly referred to as Woz, has backed the blockchain technology that is at the heart of the functioning of cryptocurrencies. "It has a very trustable format that can't be modified easily," he said in an interaction with Yahoo! Finance Live on October 29. Read details here.

  • Meme Token

    Squid Game cryptocurrency ‘SQUID’ continues to surge, up 300% in a day


    South Korean juggernaut ‘Squid Game’ now has its own brand of cryptocurrency—the SQUID. According to CoinMarketCap, the new crypto has gained 300 percent over the past 24 hours, trading at $13.60 (Rs 977) on October 30. SQUID had earlier gained 2,400 percent in a day to trade at $2.22 on October 29, CNBC reported. The market capitalisation of the novelty token stood above $174 million. Read more here.

  • Around the World

    NFT sales surge to $10.7 billion in Q3 as crypto asset frenzy hits new highs


    Sales volumes of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up more than eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar, as the frenzy for crypto assets reached new highs. NFTs use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items such as images, videos, collectibles and even land in virtual worlds. Surging sales and hefty prices on NFTs—items which do not physically exist—have baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating. Read details here.

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.