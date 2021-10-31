Top cryptocurrency news on October 31: Major stories on Bitcoin, SQUID & Steve Wozniak

Around the World

NFT sales surge to $10.7 billion in Q3 as crypto asset frenzy hits new highs



Sales volumes of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up more than eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar, as the frenzy for crypto assets reached new highs. NFTs use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items such as images, videos, collectibles and even land in virtual worlds. Surging sales and hefty prices on NFTs—items which do not physically exist—have baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating. Read details here.