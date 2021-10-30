Top cryptocurrency news on October 30: Major stories on Bitcoin, Ether & new Squid Game token

Invest

Investing in cryptocurrencies made easier: Mudrex offers Coin baskets



What do you do if you cannot decide which share you wish to buy and when? Invest in a mutual fund. Mudrex, a US-headquartered but home-grown crypto asset manager, offers the same solution in the world of cryptocurrencies. Coming on the heels of the hugely-popular Bitcoin ETF, Mudrex – backed by Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners – has launched various Coin Sets. Each Coin Set is a basket of cryptocurrency coins. Think of a Coin Set as a mutual fund scheme. Read more here.