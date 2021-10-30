MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 30, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 30: Major stories on Bitcoin, Ether & new Squid Game token

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices are in the red today on October 30. The global crypto market cap is $2.65 trillion, a 0.95 percent increase over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap. And the total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $125.90 billion, which makes a 28.66 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 4,858,000 lakh, as per WazixX and it is down by 0.08 percent over the previous day. Its dominance is currently 44.23 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Cryptocurrency ether hits all-time high of $4,400


    Ether the world’s second largest cryptocurrency hit a all time high on Friday, a little over a week after larger rival bitcoin set its own record. The token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose as much as 2.6% to $4,400 in Asian hours, breaching the previous top of $4,380 set May 12. Cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks, and ether is up over 60% since its late September trough. Read more here.

  • Meme Tokens

    Squid Game cryptocurrency ‘SQUID’ rises 2,400% in one day


    South Korean juggernaut ‘Squid Game’ now has its own brand of cryptocurrency that has gained 2,400 percent in 24 hours, to trade at $2.22, CNBC reported. Further, market capitalisation of the novelty token ‘SQUID’ is above $174 million. The crypto began pre-sale on October 20 and its whitepaper claims it sold out “in 1 second”. The token was launched as “exclusive coin” for the Squid Game project – a crypto play-to-earn tournament that launches in November. Read details here.

  • Invest

    Investing in cryptocurrencies made easier: Mudrex offers Coin baskets


    What do you do if you cannot decide which share you wish to buy and when? Invest in a mutual fund. Mudrex, a US-headquartered but home-grown crypto asset manager, offers the same solution in the world of cryptocurrencies. Coming on the heels of the hugely-popular Bitcoin ETF, Mudrex – backed by Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners – has launched various Coin Sets. Each Coin Set is a basket of cryptocurrency coins. Think of a Coin Set as a mutual fund scheme. Read more here.

