MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 03, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 3: Major stories on Ethereum, Gary Vaynerchuk and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Ethereum up by nearly 4%

    Ethereum up by nearly 4%

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 157.19 lakh crores, a 1.29 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,24,397 crores, which makes a 16.80 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Global Watch

    Rapid growth and increasing adoption of crypto assets pose financial stability, challenges: IMF


    The rapid growth of the crypto ecosystem presents new opportunities, the IMF has said but also cautioned that the digital currency assets pose financial stability challenges. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    El Salvador is mining bitcoin using energy from volcanos


    El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced that the central American country has achieved volcano-powered bitcoin mining. According to the breakdown, the country has mined 0.0059 BTC worth $260. Read more here.

  • In the news

    Gary Vaynerchuk's hand-drawn doodles sell for $1.26 million

    Investor and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk's digital scans of "VeeFriends" hand-drawn doodles were sold for $1.26 million, outselling Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock at a Christie's auction in New York, Decrypt reported.

tags ##Cryptocurrency. #Bitcoin #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.