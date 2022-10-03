Top cryptocurrency news on October 3: Bitcoin falls, WazirX lays off 40% staff and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum fall Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 3 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.77 percent to $928.67 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume jumped 22.06 percent over the last 24 hours to $44.65 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.83 billion, which is 8.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $42.10 billion, which is 94.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.61 percent, which is an increase of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Crypto exchange WazirX laid off 40 percent of its staff, including members from its policy, communications and marketing teams, last week, multiple people in the know of the matter said. This comes a week after the exchange said the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had unfrozen its bank accounts, allowing the platform to resume banking operations after almost a month. The crypto exchange in its statement said, "As India's no 1 exchange, our priority is to be financially stable and to continue serving our customers. To achieve this, we've had to reduce our staff to weather the crypto winter."