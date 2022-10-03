Top cryptocurrency news on October 3: Bitcoin falls, WazirX lays off 40% staff and more

Big Story

WazirX lays off 40% of staff amid crypto winter

Crypto exchange WazirX laid off 40 percent of its staff, including members from its policy, communications and marketing teams, last week, multiple people in the know of the matter said. This comes a week after the exchange said the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had unfrozen its bank accounts, allowing the platform to resume banking operations after almost a month. The crypto exchange in its statement said, "As India's no 1 exchange, our priority is to be financially stable and to continue serving our customers. To achieve this, we've had to reduce our staff to weather the crypto winter." Read details here

