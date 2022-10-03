Last Updated : October 03, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on October 3: Bitcoin falls, WazirX lays off 40% staff and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin, Ethereum fall
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 3 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.77 percent to $928.67 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume jumped 22.06 percent over the last 24 hours to $44.65 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.83 billion, which is 8.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $42.10 billion, which is 94.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.61 percent, which is an increase of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
WazirX lays off 40% of staff amid crypto winter
Crypto exchange WazirX laid off 40 percent of its staff, including members from its policy, communications and marketing teams, last week, multiple people in the know of the matter said. This comes a week after the exchange said the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had unfrozen its bank accounts, allowing the platform to resume banking operations after almost a month. The crypto exchange in its statement said, "As India's no 1 exchange, our priority is to be financially stable and to continue serving our customers. To achieve this, we've had to reduce our staff to weather the crypto winter." Read details here
Coins
Neo-banking crypto startup Juno raises $18 million led by ParaFi Capital
Neo-banking crypto startup Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A round led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund to expand its digital banking product suite and launch the first tokenised loyalty program. This round comes at a time when crypto startups are struggling to stay afloat through the bear market. The round also saw participation from Hashed, Jump Crypto, Uncorrelated Fund, Greycroft, Mithril, Antler Global, 6th Man Ventures and Abstract Ventures. Founded by three Indian entrepreneurs Varun Deshpande, Ratnesh Ray, and Siddharth Verma, the startup is also backed by Balaji Srinivasan (ex-CTO of Coinbase) and Surojit Chatterjee (CPO of Coinbase), Ryan Selkis (Founder, Messari), Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani (Founders of Polygon), Sriram Krishnan (General Partner, a16z), and Venu Palaparthi (President, FTX Capital Markets). Take a look