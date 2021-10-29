Top cryptocurrency news on October 29: Major stories on Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & NFTs

Invest

Shiba Inu early investors are now billionaires; Should you invest?



Meme token Shiba Inu has been reaching “for the moon” with its price surging over 140 percent over the last week. The spike has made initial investors in the joke token billionaires. One such holder, who had invested $8,000 in Shiba Inu in August last year is now worth a whopping $5.7 billion. Shiba Inu's current valuation of $41 billion is more than the market cap of ITC, Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India and Adani Green Energy. Despite the alt coin’s massive gains, price volatility makes it very risky. Read more here.

