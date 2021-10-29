MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : October 29, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 29: Major stories on Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $61,661

    Cryptocurrency prices are in a mix of green and red on October 29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.63 trillion, a 6.38 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $176.89 billion, which makes a 4.44 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently $61,661.25. and its dominance is currently 44.20 percent, a decrease of 0.67 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Dogecoin outpaces 'killer' Shiba Inu to climb 32%, gears up to rise higher


    Dogecoin has once again claimed its peak as the most valuable meme cryptocurrency with nearly 38 percent rise, outpacing Shiba Inu. The price of Dogecoin touched $0.3298, the highest since August, and has now reclaimed its rank at eighth from tenth, according to CoinmMrketCap, at the time of writing this article. The meme token has formed a W-pattern, indicating two lows. This double bottom in technical analysis of a stock in markets signals the beginning of potential uptrend. Read details here.

  • Invest

    Shiba Inu early investors are now billionaires; Should you invest?


    Meme token Shiba Inu has been reaching “for the moon” with its price surging over 140 percent over the last week. The spike has made initial investors in the joke token billionaires. One such holder, who had invested $8,000 in Shiba Inu in August last year is now worth a whopping $5.7 billion. Shiba Inu's current valuation of $41 billion is more than the market cap of ITC, Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India and Adani Green Energy. Despite the alt coin’s massive gains, price volatility makes it very risky. Read more here.

  • NFT Watch

    100 dinosaur NFTs from paleontologist who inspired Jurassic Park character


    The latest to enter the hugely popular NFT, or non-fungible token, space is world-renowned paleontologist Jack Horner of Jurassic Park fame. He is the inspiration for the Jurassic Park’s main character, Dr Alan Grant, and the film’s paleontology expert. Horner, 75, collaborated with Paleo artist Fabio Pastori to bring out a collection that has 100 NFTs, featuring 10 different dinosaur artworks in 10 series. Read full here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

