Last Updated : October 28, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 28: Major stories on Bitcoin, Elon Musk and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cardano, XRP shed nearly 10%

    Cardano, XRP shed nearly 10%

    Bitcoin traded at $58,579.36 with a dominance of 44.92 percent, an increase of 0.51 percent over the day, early on Thursday morning. Read more here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Tesla may accept Bitcoin again, believes in its ‘long-term potential

    Electric car company Tesla may resume accepting Bitcoin in the future, it said in a regulatory filing. Read more here.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Direxion to launch US ETF that offers managed short exposure to CME Bitcoin futures

    Direxion, a leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer, will launch a fund that will offer managed short exposure to CME Bitcoin futures contracts, the company said in a regulatory filing before the US Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Elon Musk snubs SHIB, says he owns only Bitcoin, Ethereum and Doge

    Billionaire Elon Musk, known for his cryptocurrency endorsements, has reiterated his holdings which are limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin slyly revealing that he neither owns one of the most popular meme tokens Shiba Inu. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #Tesla

