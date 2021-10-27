MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 27, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 27: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs & assets

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 47 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 47 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices are mostly in the red on October 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 192.78 lakh crore, a 1.93 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 8,42,518 crore, which makes a 15.94 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 47,39,423 and its dominance is currently 44.39 percent, a decrease of 0.70 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • In Pics

    All you need to know about NFTs


    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the digital world by storm. This digital asset is selling like some exotic item, sometimes fetching millions of dollars. They are tied to one particular digital asset and cannot be replaced. Here’s all you need to know about this new tech trend. Read details here.

  • Invest

    Will cryptocurrencies replace gold as an asset? (MC PRO)


    As inflation raises its head across the world, there is growing debate as to whether cryptocurrencies could be a better hedge against it than gold.  When people accumulate wealth, they seek a wide portfolio of assets to park their wealth in.  Typically, this will include both financial and physical assets with a range of risk-return profiles. Essentially, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are no different from gold, apart from the fact that central banks are yet to hold them in the reserves. Read all here.

  • Celebrity Moves

    Manish Malhotra: NFTs open up new avenues for our digital audience


    With Gucci selling virtual sneakers for $12, and brands from Balenciaga to Burberry becoming NFT-friendly, the world of fashion is changing. Fashion non-fungible tokens or NFTs are unique jpg files with an authenticity certificate, and just like fine art, they are collectibles. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, talked about his NFTs, his ‘work family’ going from 50 to 500 over the last three decades, the pandemic, his upcoming directorial debut and more. Read interview here.

