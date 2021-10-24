MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 24, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 24: Major stories on Walmart, new cryptocurrencies and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin slightly falls, Ethereum surges over 2%

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 191.25 lakh crores, a 1.10 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 5,98,796 crores, which makes a 24.54 percent decrease. Read more here.

    Palestinians urge PayPal to offer services in West Bank and Gaza


    Palestinian activists have accused PayPal Holdings Inc of discrimination for not allowing Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip to link their bank accounts to its digital payment platform, Reuters reported.

    Walmart kicks off pilot program allowing shoppers to buy crypto in US stores


    Retail giant Walmart said it has kicked off a pilot program allowing shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in its stores. Walmart Inc on October 21 said customers at some of its US stores will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar. Read more here.

    Bitcoin: Why its value has rocketed once again


    Bitcoin’s journey into mainstream finance has reached another major milestone – and another record price. Read more here.

    Here are some of the new cryptocurrencies added in the market recently

    There are over 6000 cryptocurrencies as of 2021 and new coins keep appearing. It is gaining worldwide acceptance. Read more here.

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

