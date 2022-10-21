Top Cryptocurrency News on October 21: Electric car manufacturer holds $218 million worth of Bitcoin, Binance delegates 13M tokens to Uniswap DAO and more

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) stuttered around the $19,100 mark on Thursday as most investors remained reluctant to take big trades in the market. Ether too traded flat and hovered around the 1290 mark, even as a Chainalysis report found that despite a significant slowdown since the start of the bear market this year, cryptocurrency usage is still higher than it was in 2021. The prolonged downturn in cryptocurrency prices is probably caused by worries about the United States Federal Reserve's failure to contain inflation. Patrick Harker, president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, said on October 20 that increased interest rates had not been successful in reducing inflation and that "we are going to be hiking rates for a while."
Electric car maker Tesla disclosed documents before its third-quarter investor relations call, showing that its Bitcoin holdings have not changed since the second quarter of 2022. Tesla says it still has $218 million in Bitcoin in its report that was made public on Wednesday. Tesla reported in July that it has sold $75% of its holdings in Bitcoin, which were worth $936 million at the time. Following the sale, Tesla revealed that as of the end of June, it still had $222 million in "digital assets" on its financial sheet. Read more.