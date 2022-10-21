Top Cryptocurrency News on October 21: Electric car manufacturer holds $218 million worth of Bitcoin, Binance delegates 13M tokens to Uniswap DAO and more

Crypto Buzz

Tether To Be Made Available in Over 24,000 ATMs Across Brazil Starting November 3

Tether, a stablecoin provider, revealed on Thursday that beginning on November 3, more than 24,000 ATMs around Brazil would begin accepting USDT tokens through the Brazilian crypto services company SmartPay. According to a poll by the Instituto Locomotiva done in January 2021, there are still 34 million people in Brazil who do not have a bank account or do not use one often. Adding USDT to Smartpay's products, according to Tether, will provide millions of people access to the ecosystem of digital currencies and the impending financial revolution. Details here.

