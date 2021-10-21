Top cryptocurrency news on October 21: Bitcoin at record-high, CoinCDX & Rishabh Pant

Big Story

CoinDCX launches OTC desk facility for institutional clients to trade in crypto assets



Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX, on October 20, announced the launch of its OTC desk facility, which is aimed at tapping into the institutional client market for crypto trades. This facility supplements CoinDCX’s existing trading platforms, CoinDCX and CoinDCX Pro, and is expected to expand its number of active users and overall trading volume. "Through the OTC Desk facility, institutional clients will be able to execute bulk orders for crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and other popular cryptocurrencies seamlessly," it said in a press release. Read more here.

