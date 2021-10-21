MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 21, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 21: Bitcoin at record-high, CoinCDX & Rishabh Pant

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at record-high above Rs 50 lakh

    Bitcoin trading at record-high above Rs 50 lakh


    Cryptocurrencies were in the green today on October 21. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.62 trillion, a 3.64 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.80 billion, which makes a 24.45 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 50,40,223 and its dominance is currently 46.49 percent, a decrease of 1.16 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    CoinDCX launches OTC desk facility for institutional clients to trade in crypto assets


    Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX, on October 20, announced the launch of its OTC desk facility, which is aimed at tapping into the institutional client market for crypto trades. This facility supplements CoinDCX’s existing trading platforms, CoinDCX and CoinDCX Pro, and is expected to expand its number of active users and overall trading volume. "Through the OTC Desk facility, institutional clients will be able to execute bulk orders for crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and other popular cryptocurrencies seamlessly," it said in a press release. Read more here.

  • Analysis

    Indian crypto space is huge, but how transparent is it?


    Various reports suggest that India ranks second out of 154 countries when it comes to cryptocurrency adoption and even the country's crypto curiosity metric of maximum internet searches at 36 lakh is second only to the US' 69 lakh over the last 12 months. Read details here.

  • NFT Watch

    Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario


    Indian wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant bagged yet another lucrative deal as he signed on with cricket NFT platform Rario. He is the latest cricket star to capitalise on the rising popularity of NFTs by inking the exclusive partnership. Rario, the world's first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform, enables fans to buy and trade NFTs of their favourite cricketers and international leagues. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

