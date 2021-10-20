Top cryptocurrency news on October 20: Bitcoin inches up, Facebook faces Senate heat

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trading above Rs 49 lakh



Cryptocurrency prices continued to be mostly in the green on October 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap was at Rs 189.26 lakh crore, a 1.87 percent increase over the last day, while the market volume dipped 6.77 percent over the last 24 hours to Rs 6,83,293 lakh crore. Bitcoin was trading at Rs 49,97,489 with a dominance of 47.66 percent, an increase of 0.71 percent over the day, at the time of filing this story. Read full here.

