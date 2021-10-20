MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 20, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 20: Bitcoin inches up, Facebook faces Senate heat

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 49 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 49 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices continued to be mostly in the green on October 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap was at Rs 189.26 lakh crore, a 1.87 percent increase over the last day, while the market volume dipped 6.77 percent over the last 24 hours to Rs 6,83,293 lakh crore. Bitcoin was trading at Rs 49,97,489 with a dominance of 47.66 percent, an increase of 0.71 percent over the day, at the time of filing this story. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    US lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency


    A group of United States lawmakers said Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on October 19.

  • Invest

    Investing in cryptocurrencies? Here’s how you can store them safely


    Investors and traders alike are excited about crypto assets. But we usually find them in a fix. Cryptocurrencies are secure only when you take efforts to keep them secure. Experts advise crypto investors and users to make informed decisions while storing their crypto assets. Where should users store their crypto for easy access and safety? Read here.

  • Around the World

    Square CEO Jack Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system


    Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday the fintech firm is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses. This would add to Square's existing bitcoin-focused projects, including a business to build an open developer platform, as well as a hardware wallet for the cryptocurrency. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

