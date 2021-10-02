MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 02, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 2: Major stories on Coinbase, El Salvador and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot surge upto 8%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on October 2. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 155.70 lakh crores, an 8.84 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 8,70,759 crores, which makes a 31.08 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Coinbase says hackers stole cryptocurrency from at least 6,000 customers


    Hackers stole from the accounts of at least 6,000 customers of Coinbase Global Inc, according to a breach notification letter sent by the cryptocurrency exchange to affected customers, reported Reuters.

  • Big Story

    El Salvador President announces volcano powered bitcoin mining


    El Salvador president and right-wing populist Nayib Bukele tweeted that the Bitcoin mining operation run by state-owned energy company LaGeo SA de CV has generated a total of $269 in Bitcoin using geothermal power from volcanoes.

     

  • In the news

    US govt looking to bank regulation to solve the stablecoin question

    The Biden administration is contemplating how it wants to regulate stablecoin issuers, and people familiar with the matter say it's considering encouraging firms to register as banks, cryptocurrency website The Block reported.

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

