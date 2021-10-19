MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 19, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 19: Major stories on Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishabh Pant NFT and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum fall, Dogecoin surges over 4%

    Bitcoin, Ethereum fall, Dogecoin surges over 4%

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 186.37 lakh crores, a 0.82 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,29,319 crore, which makes a 12.17 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Ayushmann Khurrana joins CoinDCX as a part of 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign


    Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest celebrity to venture into the cryptocurrency space through his association with CoinDCX’s 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign. Read more here.

  • What's New?

    Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario


    Indian wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant bagged yet another lucrative deal as he signed on with cricket NFT platform Rario. He is the latest cricket star to capitalise on the rising popularity of NFTs by inking the exclusive partnership. Read more here.

  • Global Watch

    New York directs two cryptocurrency lending platforms to cease activity

    Two cryptocurrency lending platforms were asked to cease activities in New York by the state's attorney general on Monday and three other platforms were directed to provide information about their business, Reuters reported.

tags ##CoinDCX #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #NFT

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.