MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 18, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 18: Major stories on Bitcoin, Salman Khan & transparency

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of red and green on October 18. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 187.57 lakh crore, a 0.92 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 6,49,160 crore, which makes a 6.49 percent decrease. Bitcoin’s price is currently Rs 48,18,721  and its dominance is currently 46.85 percent, an increase of 0.43 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Explainer

    All you need to know about front-running in crypto trading


    Front running has fundamentally and unfortunately, evolved into multi-billion-dollar ethical malpractice of entering into an equity trade, option, futures contract, derivative, or security-based swap to capitalize on advance, non-public knowledge of a large pending transaction that will influence the price of the underlying security or coin. Read details here.

  • What's New?

    Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists


    Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near the shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region to produce about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state's power grid. The megawatts dedicated to Bitcoin might be enough electricity to power more than 35,000 homes. Proponents call it a competitive way to mine increasingly popular cryptocurrencies, without putting a drain on the existing power grid. Environmentalists see the plant as a climate threat. Read all here.

  • Around the World

    Salman Khan gets 'Ready' to enter the NFT space with 'Da-bang'!


    Salman Khan has become one of the first A-listers to commit to entering the relatively nascent and rapidly growing Indian NFT space with Bollycoin,  a platform started by producer-director Atul Agnihotri with the intention of bridging the mass connect that Bollywood is replete with and which currently eludes the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.