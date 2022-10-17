Top cryptocurrency news on October 17: India's pitch for regulations at G20, Bitcoin flatlines, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin flatlines, Ether up Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 17 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.44 per cent to $920.87 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $1.82 million, a decrease of 99.93 per cent. The total volume in DeFi was $3.65 billion, while the volume of all stable coins was $35.55 billion. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.02 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Big Story India aims to develop tech driven regulatory framework for crypto during G20 presidency: Nirmala Sitharaman Read details here

India is aiming at developing standard operating procedures for cryptocurrency during its G20 presidency next year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, underlining that all countries want the technology to survive but not be misutilised. That (crypto) will also be part of India’s thing (agenda during G-20 presidency), Sitharaman told a group of Indian reporters on Saturday before concluding her trip to Washington DC to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022.