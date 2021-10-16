MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 16, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 16: Major stories on Bitcoin ETFs, Square Inc and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin over $61,000

    Bitcoin over $61,000

    Bitcoin's price is currently $61,348 and its dominance is currently 46.60 percent, an increase of 1.15 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Top News

    US Treasury puts crypto industry on notice over rising ransomware attacks


    Suspected ransomware payments totaling $590 million were made in the first six months of this year, more than the $416 million reported for the whole of 2020, U.S. authorities said on Friday, as Washington put the cryptocurrency industry on alert about its role in combating ransomware attacks, Reuters reported.

  • Big News

    US SEC likely to allow Bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week


    The United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to allow the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) to begin trading next week, sources told Bloomberg. Read more here.

  • In the News

    Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system

    Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday the fintech firm is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses, Reuters reported.

