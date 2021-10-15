Top cryptocurrency news on October 15: Major stories on Bitcoin, Putin & US policy

Big Story

Cryptocurrencies too unstable to be used for oil contracts: Putin



Russian President Vladimir Putin said that cryptocurrencies were too unstable to be used to settle oil contracts but that they still deserved a place as a means of payment. The Russian leader made the remarks in an interview with CNBC that was published on the Kremlin's website on Thursday. He was asked if he could see oil contracts being denominated in cryptocurrencies instead of dollars in future. Read details here.

