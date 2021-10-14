MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 14, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 14: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs & Funding

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 44 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 44 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices are trading in the green on October 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.39 trillion, a 3.11 percent increase in the past 24 hours. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.49 billion, a jump of 9.24 percent. Bitcoin has priced at above Rs 44 lakh, and its market dominance is currently 46.03 percent, a decrease of 0.22 percent over the previous day. Read full here.

  • In Focus

    White House weighs broader oversight of US cryptocurrency market


    The White House is considering a wide ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, a spokeswoman said on Friday. The oversight could include an executive order, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The spokeswoman did not comment on whether an executive order will be part of such oversight. Read more here.

  • What's New?

    NFT India: Rishabh Pant to drop digital collectibles soon


    In the trending non-fungible tokens (NFT) space in India, the new kid on the block is cricketer Rishabh Pant, who soon will be offering digital collectibles on Rario, a cricket-based NFT platform. With Pant, the platform is looking to enhance moment cards. Pant's NFT will drop most likely after the T20 World Cup. Read details here.

  • Funding

    CoinSwitch, Licious and Rebel Foods emerge as new unicorns


    This week's unicorn run was led by cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch which raised $260 million led by top Silicon Valley fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Coinbase Ventures. This Series C round has led CoinSwitch’s valuation to grow by four times to $1.9 billion. Existing investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and Paradigm too took part in the round. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

