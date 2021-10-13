Top cryptocurrency news on October 13: Major stories on Bitcoin, investment & NFTs

In Focus

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation



Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." "No matter what anyone thinks about it, government is going to regulate it. They are going to regulate it for (anti-money laundering) purposes, for (Bank Secrecy Act) purposes, for tax," Dimon said, referring to banking regulations in a conversation held virtually by the Institute of International Finance. Read more here.

