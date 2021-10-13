MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 13, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 13: Major stories on Bitcoin, investment & NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 44 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 44 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices are trading mixed on October 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.32 trillion, a 0.08 percent decrease in the past 24 hours. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.76 billion, an increase of 1.14 percent. Bitcoin has priced at above Rs 44 lakh, and its market dominance is currently 45.79 percent, a decrease of 0.68 percent over the previous day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    SoftBank bets on crypto analytics firm Elliptic in $60 million funding round


    Cryptocurrency researcher Elliptic has raised $60 million from investors including SoftBank and Wells Fargo’s venture capital arm, the startup said on Monday, as more mainstream investors bet on the blockchain analytics sector. London-based Elliptic said the Series C round was led by Evolution Equity, with SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital investing for the first time. Read more here.

  • In Focus

    JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation


    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." "No matter what anyone thinks about it, government is going to regulate it. They are going to regulate it for (anti-money laundering) purposes, for (Bank Secrecy Act) purposes, for tax," Dimon said, referring to banking regulations in a conversation held virtually by the Institute of International Finance. Read more here.

  • NFTs

    AB de Villiers launches his NFT collection on horse racing ecosystem DeRace


    With RCB and KKR gearing up for the ultimate eliminator tonight, as the IPL prepares to pull down curtains on the 2021 edition, RCB hitman and Mr. 360 AB De Villiers hit it out of the park, straight into the NFT universe with his first project in this space, owing to his collaboration with DeRace, a comprehensive horse racing ecosystem that allows for horse racing, breeding and constructing your own NFT hippodrome, amongst others. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.