    Last Updated : October 01, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on October 1: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh; Celsius to not seek payments for loans and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.49 lakh

      The global crypto market cap was at $942.24 billion on October 1, a 0.01 percent drop over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $79.05 billion, which makes a 13.18 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi was $3.98 billion, 5.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $64.37 billion, 81.43 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin is Rs 16.49 lakh, with a dominance of 39.51 percent. This was a 0.10 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans


      Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has said it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said in a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York that no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors. Read details here

    • Coins

      ‘Ethereum Killer’ Solana suffers another major outage


      A misconfigured node caused the Solana network to stop processing transactions and go offline on September 30, the fourth major outage for the popular blockchain since January when it had a string of partial outages for most of that month, according to data from Solana. This outage comes a year after a nearly 18-hour outage last September. Meanwhile, the crushing crypto winter has sent SOL, the No. 9 coin by market cap, down 81 percent in 2022. On September 30 night, the Solana Status site, operated by the Solana Foundation, posted that the network was “experiencing degraded performance” and that developers were working on diagnosing the issue. Shortly after, Solana posted that the network was “experiencing an outage and not processing transactions”. Take a look

