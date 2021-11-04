MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : November 04, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 4: Major stories on Ethereum, Kevin Durant and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum slightly up, XRP surges nearly 10%

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 204.01 lakh crores, a 0.47 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 10,11,999 crores, which makes a 32.15 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Ether scales $4,600 to record high, bitcoin trails


    The ether token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose to as high as $4,643 in Asian hours, breaching the previous day’s $4,600 and taking the week’s gains to more than 10 percent. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Coinbase Launching a Subscription Service With Zero Fees


    Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., is in the process of testing out a new subscription service, the company today confirmed to Decrypt.

  • Celebrity endorsement

    NBA Player Kevin Durant Eyes Crypto Acquisition With SPAC Launch

    NBA superstar Kevin Durant's investment firm just launched a SPAC that is looking into the crypto industry for a potential merger or acquisition, Decrypt reported.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

