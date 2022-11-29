Top cryptocurrency news on November 29: Over $270 million in crypto stolen in the UK, BlockFi files for bankruptcy, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele sued, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin and Ethereum drop due to unrest in China, concerns about crypto contagion

Along with global stocks, the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets fell on November 28 as investors dumped risky assets reportedly alarmed by unrest in China related to the anti-lockdown protests. According to CoinGecko, the largest digital asset was trading for $16,081 at the time of writing, a 3 percent 24-hour decline. The sell-off in Ethereum was more severe, down about 5 percent in price, at $1,158. According to on-chain expert Lookonchain, the significant decline in the value of the second-largest digital asset may be caused by a whale sending 73,224 Ethereum, valued at $85.7 million, to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance on November 28. This year, Bitcoin has generally followed the US stock market: when traders switch equities, the price of cryptocurrency declines as well.

Big Story Crypto frauds in the UK increased by a third to over $270 million

Cryptocurrency theft in the UK increased by a third in a single year, with thieves taking hundreds of millions of pounds from victims, according to police data. The crypto industry is still reeling under the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, as evidenced by the increase in reported losses, discovered through a freedom of information request to UK police unit Action Fraud, Financial Times reported. From October 2021 to September 2022, Action Fraud received reports of £226 million ($273 million) in cryptocurrency-related financial losses, a 32 percent rise over the same time in the previous year. With 10,030 reported incidents, a 16 percent surge has been reported.

Legal Matters A Salvadoran human rights group sues President Nayib Bukele for lack of transparency in Bitcoin transactions

A non-profit human rights organization called Cristosal has revealed that it has filed three lawsuits against El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in an effort to shed light on the source and details of the transactions involving the money used to buy Bitcoin. One of the lawsuits, according to Ruth Lopez, a representative for the group fighting corruption, was over the legitimacy of changes Bukele had made to the legislation governing these expenses. Lopez said that these rules permitting the president to control the assets are invalid, explaining that Bukele is in charge of managing $750 million as part of the Bitcoin trust formed by the nation's central bank.



FTX Contagion Crypto lender BlockFi declares bankruptcy

The collapse of the world's third largest cryptocurrency exchange FTX has claimed another victim, with crypto lender BlockFi filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to the insider, the crypto lender is also relieving a sizable percentage of its workforce. On November 11, the same day FTX filed for bankruptcy, BlockFi, which allowed users to receive yield for depositing dormant cryptocurrency on the platform, first stopped allowing withdrawals. At the time, BlockFi stated in a letter, "We, like the rest of the world, found out about this situation through Twitter," BlockFi wrote in a letter at that time.



Sign of the Times Installation of cryptocurrency ATMs hits record low in September

The use and installation of crypto ATMs were one of several aspects of the cryptocurrency sector that suffered greatly during the market slump. According to statistics from Crypto ATM Radar, which was first published by Bloomberg, the rise of crypto ATM installations has been rising consistently over the years before spiking somewhat in August to roughly 34,123. But recently, things have changed, and in September, more crypto ATMs were removed from the US than built for the first time ever. Around $18,000 that month, the price of Bitcoin fell to a two-month low before deteriorating further.

Money Matters BlockFi's bankruptcy filing reveals that it owes the SEC $30 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is one of the biggest creditors of crypto lending company BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy after a string of failures in the digital-assets market. According to a filing made on November 28, the regulator has a $30 million unsecured claim against the cryptocurrency lender. It now ranks behind Ankura Trust Company, which is owed more than $729 million, West Realm Shires Inc., which runs FTX US and is owed $275 million, and an unidentified customer who is owed more than $48 million as BlockFi's fourth-largest creditor. According to BlockFi's website, Ankura serves as a trustee for interest-bearing crypto accounts.

