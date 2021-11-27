MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 27, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 27: Top stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & regulation

The discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen, and the dollar.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin slumps as coronavirus variant shakes markets

    Bitcoin slumps as coronavirus variant shakes markets


    Bitcoin tumbled almost 8 percent on November 26 after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Smaller coins down over new coronavirus variant


    Bitcoin dragged smaller tokens down on November 26, after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen, and the dollar. Read details here.

  • Analysis

    Cryptocurrency Bill | Are we asking the right questions?


    What are the qualities of a good regulatory framework? First, it has to be as unambiguous as possible. In other words, there should be clarity on what activities are permitted, and what are prohibited, as well as the penalties for violations. Second, the regulator — usually a State body — should have the powers to proactively detect violations, and when detected, the ability to effectively bring violators to book. Read details look.

  • View Point

    El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin a concern, says Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey


    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, on November 25, called El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as its currency “concerning”, adding that consumers would “probably be caught out by its volatility”, Bloomberg reported. Read more here.

