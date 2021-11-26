MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : November 26, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 26: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & regulation

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 45 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 45 lakh


    The global crypto market capitalisation surged 2.32 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.66 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $58,449 also saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.34 percent over the last day to stand at 41.55 percent. The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24-hours was $141.3 billion, increasing by 3.68 percent. While DeFi ($20.07 billion) accounted for 14.19 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($106.5 billion) made for 75.36 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume. Bitcoin rose by 1.01 percent to Rs 45,25,750. Read full here.

    Cryptocurrency regulation: Here’s what countries around the world have done


    India's Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill seeks to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies to promote underlying technologies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI. The news led crypto stakeholders to urge the Centre on taking a “nuanced approach” towards regulating crypto assets in India. As India takes steps towards regulating or even banning cryptocurrencies, we take a look at the regulations adopted by countries around the world. Read details here.

    India cannot risk being a late mover in accepting crypto: CoinSwitch’s Ashish Singhal


    Cryptocurrencies provide India an opportunity to turn into a net exporter from a net importer of technology, according to Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO of crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. He added that early participation in cryptocurrencies could give India the chance to become a net exporter of crypto and blockchain technology. “We cannot be the late movers in accepting crypto," he said at the Mumbai Micro Experience of FinTech Festival India 2021-22. Take a look.

    Is a ban even possible on private cryptocurrencies?


    Ban on private cryptocurrency has been the top news this week as ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’ is set to be tabled in Parliament’s Winter Session which will begin on November 29. But, while the noise has mostly been around clarity of private cryptocurrency and other concerns about crypto being an asset or a currency, one more fundamental question that arises at this juncture is: can the Government of India actually put a blanket ban on private cryptocurrencies? Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

