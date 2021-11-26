Top cryptocurrency news on November 26: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & regulation

Analysis

Is a ban even possible on private cryptocurrencies?



Ban on private cryptocurrency has been the top news this week as ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’ is set to be tabled in Parliament’s Winter Session which will begin on November 29. But, while the noise has mostly been around clarity of private cryptocurrency and other concerns about crypto being an asset or a currency, one more fundamental question that arises at this juncture is: can the Government of India actually put a blanket ban on private cryptocurrencies? Read more here.