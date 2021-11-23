Top cryptocurrency news on November 23: Major stories on NFTs, Crypto and more

Global Watch

Biden Taps Powell to Stay As Fed Chair—Here's What He Thinks About Bitcoin



Jerome Powell has been on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors since 2012. Notably, stablecoins and Bitcoin have become more popular since his chairmanship began in 2018. While Powell doesn't see Bitcoin as a real threat to the dollar, that doesn't mean the former investment banker is laissez-faire about cryptocurrencies more broadly. Read more here.

