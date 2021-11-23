MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 23, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 23: Major stories on NFTs, Crypto and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices today on November 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall as Avalanche, SHIB rise marginally

    The global cryptocurrency market remained in the red as major cryptos like  Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, and Solana dipped, with the highest gainers in the last 24-hours being Shiba Floki Trillionaire, which rose by 3,588 percent, Elonomics, which surged 616.9 percent, and Mars Space X jumping up 635.19 percent. Notably, all three coins are currently trading below $0. Read full here.

  • Global Watch

    Biden Taps Powell to Stay As Fed Chair—Here's What He Thinks About Bitcoin


    Jerome Powell has been on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors since 2012. Notably, stablecoins and Bitcoin have become more popular since his chairmanship began in 2018. While Powell doesn't see Bitcoin as a real threat to the dollar, that doesn't mean the former investment banker is laissez-faire about cryptocurrencies more broadly. Read more here.

  • What's happening?

    Crypto assets pose risks to the financial system, close monitoring is needed:IMF


    IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the global body believes that crypto-assets present risks to different aspects of the financial system, including its operational stability, financial integrity, investor protection, and environmental aspects. Read more here

  • The Avalanche of Altcoins

    Avalanche Crypto Tops Shiba Inu Value After Deloitte Deal


    The Avalanche token, AVAX, surged after creator Ava Labs last week announced a partnership with Deloitte to build more efficient disaster relief platforms. Notably, Avalanche has doubled in the past 30 days and is up over 3,000% over a year. Read more here

  • Back to Basics

    Crypto Conversations: Understanding NFTs and your guide to investing in them
    Read this prime on Non-fungible tokens, and how, built using principles of blockchain technology, they are a novel way of investing in content here

