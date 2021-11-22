MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 22, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 22: Major stories on Bitcoin, DeFi and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices today on November 22: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall while Solana gains 5%

    Most cryptocurrencies plunged into the red as the crypto market capitalisation stood at $2.59 trillion, decreasing almost 1.98 percent over the last 24 hours. Currently trading at $57,852, bitcoin saw a marginal dip of about 0.11 percent in its dominance, standing at 42.24 percent. Read more here

  • 01. Global Watch

    El Salvador president plans 'Bitcoin City' financed by crypto bonds

    President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", powered by a volcano and financed by $1 billion cryptocurrency bonds. El Salvador, which has used the US dollar for two decades, was the first country in the world to legalise bitcoin as legal tender. Read more here

  • What's happening?

    Avalanche Slides into Top 10 as Ethereum Users Complain About Gas Fees

    Avalanche, a high-speed low-cost blockchain that wants to take on Ethereum, has made its way into the top ten coins by market capitalisation. Notably, while it costs up to $100 and takes a few minutes to swap a coin on Ethereum-based decentralised exchange Uniswap, transaction fees on Avalanche usually cost under a dollar and settlement is near-instant. Read more here

  • Defi Scene

    Jack Dorsey’s decentralised Bitcoin exchange tbDEX announced

    The project aims to make Bitcoin the native currency for the Internet. “In order to achieve this, the nature of financial institutions needs to evolve. We can either embrace this change — by investing in this future as a public good by rethinking our business models and ways to create value — or we can let this future happen to us,” the company wrote in a blog post. Read more here

  • Expert Take

    Cryptocurrencies, Warren Buffett and circles of competence (MC PRO)

    Read this interesting piece on cryptocurrencies, which have become the poster child of the financial markets, and how many people have cryptos within their circle of competence here

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

