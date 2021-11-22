Top cryptocurrency news on November 22: Major stories on Bitcoin, DeFi and more

Defi Scene

Jack Dorsey’s decentralised Bitcoin exchange tbDEX announced

The project aims to make Bitcoin the native currency for the Internet. "In order to achieve this, the nature of financial institutions needs to evolve. We can either embrace this change — by investing in this future as a public good by rethinking our business models and ways to create value — or we can let this future happen to us," the company wrote in a blog post.