Top cryptocurrency news on November 21: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFT and more

Bitcoin Saga

Bitcoin falls by almost 20% over the last 14 days, should you worry?

Down by almost 11 percent over the last week and trading at $58,997 at present, Bitcoin has reportedly lost almost 20 percent in less than 2 weeks, Bloomberg reported. But volatility is pretty regular and corrections are no cause for alarm. Bitcoin had witnessed a decline consistently for the 6 consecutive days. This, just days after it hit an all-time high of $68,789.63 on 10th November, 21. Read more here