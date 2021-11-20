MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency news on November 20: Major stories on Bitcoin, DeFi and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency prices today on November 20 : Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and SHIB gain

Bitcoin, currently $58,946, rose 3.64 percent over the last day. Ethereum also surged 6 percent to trade at $4,333, while Solana followed suit with an 11.68% rise, trading at $220. Memecoins DOGE and SHIB also jumped significantly, with a rise of 6 and 12 percent respectively, on a 24-hour basis. Read more here

[/body][/content]

01. International Buzz

Uncertainty looms over Bitcoin as Mt.Gox prepares for final payout

Per a recent letter from the representative of the now-defunct exchange Mt.Gox, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi said that approximately 99 percent of the creditors have voted in favor of the proposed rehabilitation scheme and the manner of distribution for these recoveries, which have been approved by the court as well. Around 8,50,000 BTC were hacked in 2014, and notably, the repayment pool is around 1,50,000 BTC. Read more here

[/body][/content]

Global Watch

DeFi Users Lost $10.5 Billion to Theft and Fraud in 2021, Mostly on Ethereum

Risk management firm Elliptic recently revealed in a new report that investors lost almost $10.5 billion to theft and frauds in 2021, along with having lost more than $12 billion to the same over the last 2 years. Read more here

[/body][/content]

Expert Take

Crypto can destabilise nations, says Hillary Clinton

Cryptocurrencies have the potential to weaken and debilitate entire nations in due course of time, said Hillary Clinton. The former Democratic Presidential candidate was addressing a panel at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that called for greater attention towards the emergence of this asset class, given that they could possibly undermine existing fiat currencies and the dollar's role of being the reserve currency. Read more here

[/body][/content]

What's happening in India?

According to a report by Reuters, the Narendra Modi government is likely to allow only those cryptocurrencies that have been pre-approved by the authorities to be listed and traded on exchanges. Read more about the plans here

[/body][/content]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 20, 2021 09:12 am

