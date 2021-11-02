MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : November 02, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 2: Major stories on Polkadot, Squid token and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum slightly rise, Polkadot surges nearly 15%

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,28,435 and its dominance is currently 43.70 percent, a decrease of 0.28 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    'SQUID' crypto a sham, plummets almost 99.99% in value within seconds


    The SQUID token zoomed over 2,400 percent in just 24 hours, taking its market capitalisation to 174 million dollars, sky-high for a nascent cryptocurrency like it was before its fall erasing of over 99 percent. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Crypto is next fintech battle for India's Gen Z


    CoinSwitch Kuber, an exchange aggregator valued last month at $2 billion in a funding round is a rising star among India’s Gen Z: The average user is just 25 years old, more than a decade younger than its crypto trading peers in the United States.

  • Record breaking

    Polkadot Price Hits New All-Time High

    The price of Polkadot's native coin, DOT, has risen over 16 percent in the last 24 hours to reach above the $50 mark, beating its previous record of $49.35, set in May, Decrypt reported.

#bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #Polkadot #SQUID token

