MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : November 19, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 19: Major stories on Bitcoin, altcoins

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency prices today on November 19: Market in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall

    Cryptocurrency prices today on November 19: Market in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall

    Most crypto prices took a hit on November 18, with Bitcoin falling by 6.68 percent to trade at $56,788.86. Ethereum also fell by 6.60 percent and is currently trading at $4,041. Solana also declined by a sharp 11 percent and is presently priced at almost $195. Read more here.

  • 01. International Buzz

    IRS sees crypto seizures totalling billions of dollars in 2022

    The Internal Revenue Service  (IRS), in a recent report, highlighted that it could potentially get hold of cryptocurrency valued at billions of dollars that are associated with tax frauds and other crimes. Notably, the IRS seized 3.5 billion dollars worth of cryptocurrencies during 2021, which accounted for a whopping 93 percent of all the assets seized by tax enforcement in 2021. Read more here

    Close

  • Global Watch

    Bitcoin exchange Gemini raises $400 million in a growth equity round


    Winklevoss brothers-led cryptocurrency platform and exchange Gemini, for the first time, announced a 400 million dollar funding series, for growth purposes. This round, led by Morgan Creek Digital, Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners, and more, skyrocketed the market worth of Gemini to almost 7.1 billion dollars. Read more here

  • Another DOGE?

    Floki Inu advertisements under investigation in UK


    The UK's apex advertising authority is investigating Floki Inu ads which have been spotted on various London transportations. The ad reads Missed DOGE? Get Flokiwhich is potentially enticing investors to participate, in case they missed out on the stupendous DOGE coin rally earlier this year.  Recently, Kerala Blasters FC  also announced Floki Inu as its official cryptocurrency partner. Read more here

  • Back to Basics

    Why was cryptocurrency invented and how does it work?

    Read all about the history, inception, rationale, and fundamentals behind cryptocurrency and blockchain. If you are looking for the perfect primer to understand cryptos, you can read all about it here

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.