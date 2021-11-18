MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : November 18, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 18: Major stories on Bitcoin, China and crypto regulation

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    India takes major strides in regulatory space as Polkadot surges

    India takes major strides in regulatory space as Polkadot surges


    Currently trading at 60,414 dollars, Bitcoin saw a 2.68 percent rise on a daily basis, maintaining its market dominance at 43.04%. Ethereum also saw a rise of  5.14 percent, trading at 4,320 dollars. Polkadot (43.12 dollars), also surged almost 9 percent. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    India could bar transactions in crypto, permit holding as assets: Report


    Amidst speculations of cryptocurrency's fate in India, the government has reportedly decided to regulate this asset class the same as shares, bonds, gold, etc. However, these currencies will not be allowed for transactional purposes, mentioned an ET report. Sources also suggested that SEBI might be given the mandate to regulate cryptocurrency. Read more here

  • Global Watch

    Bitcoin falls as China takes aim once again at 'extremely harmful' crypto mining


    China continued its hostile stand and crackdown on cryptocurrency mining, noting the industry to be an extremely harmful practice, consuming lots of energy, that endangers the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Notably, the country also has plans of substantially raising its electricity prices for any entity it finds abusing access to subsidized power for crypto mining purposes, CNN reported.

    Close

  • Top News

    Crypto exchanges may slow down on advertising after concerns raised by Centre


    Post PM's comments on cryptocurrency advertisements potentially misleading the Indian youth, WazirX and BitBnS have decided to hit pause on their print and digital coverage. Other crypto exchanges have also considerably slowed down on their advertisement outreach as well. Read more here

  • Expert's Take

    Do not ignore Shaktikanta Das’ repeated warnings on crypto - here is why

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has, on multiple occasions, raised alarm bells about cryptocurrencies, urging the government, which is preparing itself to frame a regulation on the same, to take a look at the deeper issues involved with it. What are the implications and the rationale of these warnings? Read more here

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.