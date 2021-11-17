Top cryptocurrency news on November 17: Major stories on Bitcoin price, crypto regulation & investments

Analysis

Crypto Conversations: How investors can identify fake cryptocurrencies and safeguard investments? (MC PRO)



Imagine this scenario - your friend introduces you to a new crypto token that is ‘definitely’ going to do a 100x in the next 6 months. He says everyone is talking about it and that it is already up 10x since he invested last week. You fear that you will miss out on such extra ordinary gains and immediately buy the same from a decentralized exchange (DEX) where it is available. Now, you call up all your other friends to talk... Value is accrued only when the cryptocurrency is useful to a wider audience and is solving a real-world problem. Read more here.