MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : November 17, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 17: Major stories on Bitcoin price, crypto regulation & investments

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 48 lakh


    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on November 17. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 192.05 lakh crore, a 4.33 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 10,69,887 crore, which makes a 28.04 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,03,838 and its dominance is currently 43.48 percent, an increase of 0.19 percent over the day. The world's biggest and best-known crypto, fell more than 4 percent on November 16 as it extended a decline through a week that also included an upgrade to its blockchain. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000


    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday as it extended a decline through a week that also included an upgrade to its blockchain. Bitcoin fell to $60,350 at its lowest for the day, taking losses from a record high of $69,000 struck on November 10 to more than 11 percent. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, was down 4.5 percent at $4,355.4. Cryptocurrency analysts said there did not seem to be any news driving the declines, and the moves seemed driven by profit taking after the sharp run-up. Read details here.

  • Regulation

    Crypto industry to submit written response to Centre on operations, how India stands to benefit


    After the Standing Committee on Finance discussed the regulatory challenges with the industry representatives on November 12, the industry experts see a silver lining as there is an open dialogue and legitimate concerns are being discussed, which is a move forward, say the experts that Moneycontrol spoke to. Cryptocurrency cannot be stopped but must be regulated, said the Parliamentary panel in the meeting. The Standing Committee on Finance, which was chaired by BJP's Jayant Sinha, met representatives of crypto exchanges, Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), industry bodies, and other stakeholders to discuss the regulatory challenges of Cryptocurrency in India. Take a look.

  • Analysis

    Crypto Conversations: How investors can identify fake cryptocurrencies and safeguard investments? (MC PRO)


    Imagine this scenario - your friend introduces you to a new crypto token that is ‘definitely’ going to do a 100x in the next 6 months. He says everyone is talking about it and that it is already up 10x since he invested last week. You fear that you will miss out on such extra ordinary gains and immediately buy the same from a decentralized exchange (DEX) where it is available. Now, you call up all your other friends to talk... Value is accrued only when the cryptocurrency is useful to a wider audience and is solving a real-world problem. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.