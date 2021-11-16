Top cryptocurrency news on November 16: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto regulation & investing

Big Story

At parliamentary meet on cryptocurrency, worries over security of investors' money come to the fore



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance met with industry associations and experts to discuss matters of crypto finance on November 15. The committee was led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former union minister Jayant Sinha. At the meet, all parties concluded that cryptocurrency cannot be stopped, but must be regulated. There was reportedly a consensus that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place to regulate cryptocurrency. However, industry associations and stakeholders were not clear as to who should be the regulator. Read details here.

