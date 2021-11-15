MARKET NEWS

Top cryptocurrency news on November 15: Major stories on Crypto bill, ATM robbery and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum up nearly 1%; Tether, Cardano fall

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 213.54 lakh crores, a 1.12 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 6,43,586 crores, which makes a 9.75 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Govt working on definition, tax treatment; cabinet nod to be sought soon


    The Winter Session of the Parliament is likely to be held from November 29 to around December 13, and one of the sticking points that need to be sorted out before that is the tax treatment of the cryptocurrency sector, Moneycontrol has learnt from informed sources. Read more here.

  • Crypto crime

    Thieves rip bitcoin ATM from Barcelona crypto-store


    Spanish police are investigating the robbery of a 'bitcoin ATM' in a raid on a cryptocurrency exchange outlet in a wealthy Barcelona neighbourhood, local media said, Reuters reported.

  • Expert Speaks

    Current crypto craze has the makings of another Tulip Mania

    What’s fuelling the current crypto craze is the usual combination of an ambivalent regulatory environment, a global bubble and low or no barriers to entry, all of it magnified by the ubiquitous smartphone and cheap data availability. Read more here.

