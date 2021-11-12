MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : November 12, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 12: Major stories on free Bitcoin, Binance Coin and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Binance Coin up by nearly 2.5%; Tether, Cardano fall

    Binance Coin up by nearly 2.5%; Tether, Cardano fall

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 213.31 lakh crores, a 2.55 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 9,36,495 crores, which makes a 28.08 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Nearly half of American millennials comfortable with investing in cryptocurrency: Survey

    As many as 49 percent of millennials in America are comfortable with investing in cryptocurrency, according to a Bankrate survey. Read more here.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Miami residents to receive free Bitcoin

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced on CoinDesk TV that the city would be staking a large portion of its native cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin, to earn yield in Bitcoin adding that Miami will be “the first city in America to give a Bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents,” Decrypt reported.

  • Expert Speaks

    Ban on activities deemed undesirable is lazy legislation. Governments must do better

    The benefits and harms of both cryptocurrencies and gambling, to name just a few ‘vices’, ought to be debated. But a more pertinent question is: Is the government’s all-or-nothing approach — wherein it imposes an outright ban on something it deems undesirable, an acceptable, or even appropriate, solution? Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.