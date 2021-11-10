MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 10, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 10: Bitcoin, Ether highs and crypto market value

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 53 lakh

    Cryptocurrency prices continued to be in the red on November 10. The global cryptocurrency market cap stood at Rs 215.76 lakh crore, a 0.59 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached Rs 10,17,923 crore, making a 12.25 percent increase. Bitcoin traded at Rs 53,12,582 on Wednesday morning with a dominance of 43.56 percent, down 0.07 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Bitcoin, ether hit all-time highs as momentum accelerates


    Bitcoin and ether hit record highs on November 9, with enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and worry about inflation driving momentum and flows into the asset class. Though both virtual currencies pulled back from their highs in the US session, their trajectory was clearly headed higher. Bitcoin was last at $67,325, while ether was trading at $4,774. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70 percent against the dollar since the start of October. Read details here.

  • In the News

    Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time


    The global cryptocurrency market value surpassed $3 trillion for the first time, according to calculations, as mainstream investors increasingly jumped on board. The value has reached $3.007 trillion (€2.6 trillion), said CoinGecko, which tracks prices of more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies. "The crypto market is growing at a mind-blowing speed. A part of it is speculation of course, but a part of it is real. Crypto is now making its way to traditional finance and everyone is on board," SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. Take a look.

  • Corporate Watch

    Mastercard set to launch crypto-linked Payment Cards in Asia Pacific


    Mastercard has partnered with cryptocurrency service providers Amber, Bitkub and CoinJar to launch its first crypto-funded Mastercard payment cards in APAC. "As interest and attention surges from all quarters, the real-world applications of cryptocurrencies are now emerging beyond the speculative,” said Rama Sridhar, Executive VP, Digital and Emerging Partnerships and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. A Mastercard survey found 45 percent of respondents in APAC said they are likely to consider using crypto in the next year. Read more here.

