Top cryptocurrency news on November 10: Bitcoin, Ether highs and crypto market value

In the News

Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time



The global cryptocurrency market value surpassed $3 trillion for the first time, according to calculations, as mainstream investors increasingly jumped on board. The value has reached $3.007 trillion (€2.6 trillion), said CoinGecko, which tracks prices of more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies. "The crypto market is growing at a mind-blowing speed. A part of it is speculation of course, but a part of it is real. Crypto is now making its way to traditional finance and everyone is on board," SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. Take a look.

