Top Cryptocurrency News on May 4: The biggest moves in crypto prices, investments and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 30.74 lakh

Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red early today on May 4. The global crypto market cap is $1.71 trillion, a 1.24 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.38 billion, which makes a 15.00 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.75 billion, 10.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $61.33 bilion, which is 84.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin 's price is currently Rs 30.74 lakh with a dominance of 42.08 percent. This is a 0.10 percent increase over the past day.

Big Story US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space, Reuters reported. The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the "Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit" and will have a total of 50 employees. The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins.