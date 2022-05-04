Last Updated : May 04, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on May 4: The biggest moves in crypto prices, investments and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 30.74 lakh
Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red early today on May 4. The global crypto market cap is $1.71 trillion, a 1.24 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.38 billion, which makes a 15.00 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.75 billion, 10.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $61.33 bilion, which is 84.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 30.74 lakh with a dominance of 42.08 percent. This is a 0.10 percent increase over the past day. Read full here
Big Story
US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space, Reuters reported. The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the "Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit" and will have a total of 50 employees. The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins. (Reuters)
Invest
Cryptoverse: Venture capitalists catch crypto fever
Venture capital is making a big move on crypto in 2022. Scared of being left in the digital dust, private equity investors are stampeding towards crypto projects: blockchain-based apps and platforms fuelled by cryptocurrencies that are native to the virtual economies of the metaverse and Web3. VC investment in such projects totalled $10 billion globally in the first quarter of this year, the largest quarterly sum ever and more than double the level seen in the same period a year ago, according to data from Pitchbook. A trickle has become a torrent: the full-year totals for 2019, 2020 and 2021 were $3.7 billion, $5.5 billion and $28 billion. Take a look