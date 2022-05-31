Top cryptocurrency news on May 31: The biggest moves in cryptos, policies across world and more

Big Story

Consultation paper on crypto almost ready, says Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth



The government is almost ready with its consultation paper on crypto, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth has said. "Our consultation paper is fairly ready. We have gone into a deep dive into this," Seth told reporters on May 30 on the sidelines of an event. The government has refused to make public its stance on crypto so far, with confusion even reigning over their classification: whether they are financial assets or fall in some other category, such as commodities. However, while it has been engaging with stakeholders to cement its stance, the Centre has imposed taxes on crypto. The 2022 Budget proposed a 1 percent Tax Deducted at Source on all crypto transactions, while a 30 percent tax was imposed on profits made from crypto sales. The taxes, which came into effect on April 1, does not make crypto legal, the government has asserted, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying it was the government's "sovereign right" to tax crypto transactions. Read details here

