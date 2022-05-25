Top cryptocurrency news on May 25: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy, regulations and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 24 lakh

Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on May 25. The global crypto market cap was $1.29 trillion, a 2.29 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $71.64 billion, a decline of 14.56 percent. The total volume in DeFi was $7.98 billion, 11.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $62.83 billion, which is 87.71 percent of the total market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin was priced above Rs 24 lakh, with a dominance of 44.46 percent. This is a 0.25 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Citing crypto crash, Shaktikanta Das says RBI has been rightly cautioning investors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been cautioning investors and the government against cryptocurrencies and continues to maintain its position, more so amid the current crypto market crash, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Das said, "We have been cautioning against crypto and look at what has happened to the crypto market now. Had we been regulating it already, then people would have raised questions about what happened to regulations. This is something whose underlying (value) is nothing. There are big questions on how do you regulate it. Our position remains very clear, it will seriously undermine the monetary, financial and macroeconomic stability of India." Das also said the government too seemed to be in sync with the regulator's stance that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value.

Regulatory View Crypto markets may pose risks to wider financial stability, ECB warns

Cryptocurrencies will pose a risk to financial stability if the emerging sector maintains its rapid growth of the last two years and financial firms deepen their involvement, the European Central Bank (ECB) said. The ECB in its biannual financial stability review said exposure to crypto by banks and other financial institutions on a wide scale could put capital at risk and damage investor confidence, lending and financial markets. "Systemic risk increases in line with the level of interconnectedness between crypto-assets and the traditional financial sector," it said. Highly leveraged trading offered by crypto exchanges has seen investors borrow funds to buy greater exposure to crypto, also heightening financial stability risks, the ECB noted. (Reuters)

