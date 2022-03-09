Last Updated : March 09, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on March 9: The biggest moves in cryptocurrency, policy, investments and more
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 31.09 lakh
Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 09. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.76 trillion, a 2.54 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.92 billion, which makes a 7.85 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.31 billion, 16.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $65.93 billion, which is 83.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.09 lakh, with a dominance of 42.31 percent. This was a 0.04 percent decrease over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
Big Story
Govt to state stance on crypto after consultations: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The government will state its position on cryptocurrencies after completing the ongoing consultation process, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. "The consultations are on, you are welcome to participate in it. After the consultation process gets duly completed, the ministry would sit and probably mull over it, which is required because we need the executive to be sure that they are not crossing any legal requirements. After which we will come out saying what’s our position on it," Sitharaman said. "I know you have sort of led me to say are we regulating it or are we banning it. I am not getting into it now. But after the consultation, yes, we will be talking about it. And I am glad you welcome the taxation," Sitharaman told Ashish Singhal, founder and chief executive of crypto trading platform CoinSwitch, at the India Global Forum in Bengaluru on March 8. Read details here
Invest
Cryptoverse: The young HODLers keeping Bitcoin on an even keel
Bitcoin's been known to freak out when Elon Musk tweets a broken-heart emoji. So why isn't it flying off the handle as we seem to stand on the precipice of World War 3? That could be down to the new HODLers, in part. Young retail investors betting on bitcoin as a long-term proposition rather than for quick gains are swelling the ranks of these true believers, whose name emerged years ago from a trader misspelling "hold" on an online forum. This trend could help stabilise the notoriously volatile crypto market and potentially provide a long-term floor, according to some market watchers who point to the fact bitcoin is up about 5 percent versus before the Russian invasion. Take a look
Policy Watch
Joe Biden to order studies on regulating, issuing cryptocurrency: Source
United States President Joe Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order this week directing the Justice Department, Treasury and other agencies to study the legal and economic ramifications of creating a US central bank digital currency, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The White House last year said it was considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market - including an executive order - to deal with growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime. Biden's order sets an 180-day deadline for a series of reports on "the future of money" and the role that cryptocurrencies will play in the evolving landscape. "We could see a significant shift in policy in 180 days. This is a likely step toward creation of a central bank digital currency," the source said, citing significant momentum behind such a move within the Biden administration. Read more here