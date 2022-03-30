English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : March 30, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on March 30: The biggest moves in cryptos, NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin trading above Rs 36.44 lakh

      Bitcoin trading above Rs 36.44 lakh


      Most cryptocurrencies were in the red in early trade on March 30. The global crypto market cap dropped 0.95 percent to $2.12 trillion in the last 24 hours, while the total cryptocurrency market volume slipped 2.26 percent to $116.49 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $19.47 billion, 16.71 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $94.80 billion, which is 81.38 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's dominance dropped by 0.02 percent to 42.17 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 36.44 lakh in early deals on March 30. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Blockchain company Ronin hit by $615 million crypto heist


      Blockchain company Ronin said March 29 that hackers stole cryptocurrency worth almost $615 million from its systems, in what would be one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record. The project said that unidentified hackers stole on March 23 some 173,600 ether tokens and 25.5 million USD Coin tokens. At current exchange rates, the stolen funds are worth $614 million. Ronin is used to power the popular Axie Infinity game, which uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It said in a blog post that the hacker had used stolen private keys – the passwords needed to access crypto funds – to make off with the funds. "We are working directly with various government agencies to ensure the criminals are brought to justice," Ronin said. Read details here

    • Crypto Tax

      Government must reconsider its current regressive stand


      Across the world there are many countries like Singapore, Germany, and Switzerland that have adopted investor-friendly policies towards virtual digital assets (VDAs), while India is among the few that has adopted such antagonistic laws. What is disheartening is that India possesses immense potential to effectively become a leader in the cryptocurrency business. However, a 30 percent taxation impedes such possibilities, and may affect India’s chances of being at the forefront of innovation in this industry. Statements from the ministry have led to some clarity about the government’s stance on VDAs, but there still remains a lot more unanswered questions, like will India be conferring legal status on VDAs, or will it accept the unregulated regime? Take a look

    • Analysis

      NFT collection failures begin to mount in flashback to ICO bust


      For every Bored Ape and CryptoPunk there is a Baby Baller, one of the thousands of NFT projects that have faltered not long after celebrated debuts. On average, one in three NFT collections have essentially expired, with little or no trading activity, blockchain analytics firm Nansen found. Another third are trading below the amount it costs issuers to mint the tokens. Nansen analysed about 8,400 collections comprised of 19.3 million individual NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. As failed projects pile up, long-time crypto observers are having flashbacks to the Initial Coin Offering bust of 2018, when thousands of digital token quickly became worthless after regulators warned they’re probably unregistered securities. Read more here

    tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.