Top Cryptocurrency News on March 30: The biggest moves in cryptos, NFTs and more

Crypto Tax

Government must reconsider its current regressive stand



Across the world there are many countries like Singapore, Germany, and Switzerland that have adopted investor-friendly policies towards virtual digital assets (VDAs), while India is among the few that has adopted such antagonistic laws. What is disheartening is that India possesses immense potential to effectively become a leader in the cryptocurrency business. However, a 30 percent taxation impedes such possibilities, and may affect India’s chances of being at the forefront of innovation in this industry. Statements from the ministry have led to some clarity about the government’s stance on VDAs, but there still remains a lot more unanswered questions, like will India be conferring legal status on VDAs, or will it accept the unregulated regime? Take a look

