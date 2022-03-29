Top Cryptocurrency News on March 29: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more

Policy

UAE crypto push sees Bybit, Crypto.com announce Dubai offices



Crypto exchange Bybit on Monday said it will open its global headquarters in Dubai and crypto platform Crypto.com said it would establish a regional hub there, the latest moves in the UAE's drive to become a centre for the virtual asset sector. "Bybit has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Dubai," the company said in a statement, adding that the headquarters is expected to commence operations in April. Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates and the region's trade hub, this month issued its first law governing virtual assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector. The UAE has been pushing to develop the virtual asset sector and regulation to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up. Take a look

