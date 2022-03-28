Last Updated : March 28, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on March 28: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 35.65 lakh
Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 28. The global crypto market cap is $2.10 trillion, a 4.05 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.99 billion, which makes a 50.89 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.79 bilion, 11.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $72.33 billion, which is 79.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 35.65 lakh, with a dominance of 42.29 percent. This is a 0.28 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
Big Story
Bitcoin’s stealth rally erases its losses for the year
Bitcoin’s stealth rally over the past two weeks not only pushed it past a key level of $45,000 — it also put the world’s biggest cryptocurrency back in positive territory for the year. The token rose as high as $47,583 in early Hong Kong trading, well above the $35,000-45,000 range where it’s been stuck since early January. With the fresh gains, Bitcoin is now up about 1.2 percent for the year, compared with a 4.7 percent decline for the S&P 500. If Bitcoin can keep breaking through “in a meaningful way", it should gain a lot of upside momentum, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. Bitcoin is putting space between its price and 50-day moving average. Read details here
War Efforts
Crypto for Ukraine provides a flow of war-related assistance
Ukraine, which has waged a staunch defence against Russian invasion, says it has pioneered a new source of financial support: People around the world who have donated millions of dollars directly to its war effort via cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Since February 26, when Ukrainian officials began tweeting calls for cryptocurrency donations, the Ukrainian government says it has taken in almost $67 million of its $200 million goal as of Saturday. Ukraine has spent about $34 million of the funds received as of last week, converting about 80 percent to traditional currencies and using the remainder with merchants that already accept cryptocurrencies, Alex Bornyakov, the country's deputy minister for digital transformation, told AP in response to emailed questions. (The Associated Press)
Fashion & Metaverse
World’s first Metaverse Fashion Week– All you need to know
Decentraland’s four-day Metaverse Fashion Week ending today promised to showcase a stellar virtual list of global labels. For its debut year, the event has devoted digital spaces which will be accessible to all visitors who can participate in panel talks, shopping experiences, runway shows and after-parties. Designers at the event include Jonathan Simkhai, Mowalola, and Collina Strada. The event opened with British department store Selfridges which in early 2022 announced an NFT collaboration with the estate of Victor Vasarely and Paco Rabanne. It featured new artistic works and digital renditions of young Rabanne’s first 12 ‘Unwearable’ dresses originally created in 1966. To attend the event visit the Decentraland website. You can choose to enter by logging in using your digital wallet or as a guest. The site will then display a full schedule of the event which users can use to follow coordinates and discover spaces. Read more here