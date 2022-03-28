Top Cryptocurrency News on March 28: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more

Fashion & Metaverse

World’s first Metaverse Fashion Week– All you need to know



Decentraland’s four-day Metaverse Fashion Week ending today promised to showcase a stellar virtual list of global labels. For its debut year, the event has devoted digital spaces which will be accessible to all visitors who can participate in panel talks, shopping experiences, runway shows and after-parties. Designers at the event include Jonathan Simkhai, Mowalola, and Collina Strada. The event opened with British department store Selfridges which in early 2022 announced an NFT collaboration with the estate of Victor Vasarely and Paco Rabanne. It featured new artistic works and digital renditions of young Rabanne’s first 12 ‘Unwearable’ dresses originally created in 1966. To attend the event visit the Decentraland website. You can choose to enter by logging in using your digital wallet or as a guest. The site will then display a full schedule of the event which users can use to follow coordinates and discover spaces. Read more here