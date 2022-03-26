Top Cryptocurrency News on March 26: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more

NFT World

The world’s first NFT cricket game has officially been launched



Chennai-based blockchain solutions provider GuardianLink has launched a play-to-earn (P2E) cricket game involving NFTs -- a first for the sport. It is a multiplayer game, and the company expects it to do well. The official website of the game was launched March 23 and is being hosted on Jump.trade, which is GuardianLink’s NFT marketplace. Supporters and interested NFT buyers can join the waitlist, with registrations set to go on for the next 27 days. Read more here.

