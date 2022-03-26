English
    Last Updated : March 26, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on March 26: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin, Ethereum edge up

      Bitcoin's price is currently $44,283.20, with a dominance of 42.29 percent. This is a 0.40 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read more here

    • Big Story

      Opposition demands law for cryptocurrency regulation


      While debating the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Opposition lawmakers emphasised the need for a legislative framework to govern virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrency, which can be used to fund terrorism and drug smuggling. Read details here.

    • NFT World

      The world’s first NFT cricket game has officially been launched


      Chennai-based blockchain solutions provider GuardianLink has launched a play-to-earn (P2E) cricket game involving NFTs -- a first for the sport. It is a multiplayer game, and the company expects it to do well. The official website of the game was launched March 23 and is being hosted on Jump.trade, which is GuardianLink’s NFT marketplace. Supporters and interested NFT buyers can join the waitlist, with registrations set to go on for the next 27 days. Read more here.

    • Scam Alert

      Mastermind of Rs 235 crore Bitcoin scam apprehended


      The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) nabbed the mastermind of the Rs 235 crore Bitcoin investment cyber scam in Delhi. EOW apprehended Amitkumar Omprakash Singhal (29) and blocked his phoney bank accounts, through which he reportedly syphoned off millions of dollars from people who had participated in his scheme. Full story here.

    tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT

