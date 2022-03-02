Top Cryptocurrency News On March 2: Biggest moves in Bitcoin, crypto policies and more

Regulation

US can regulate cryptocurrencies without new law, think tank says



US regulators can largely use existing laws to bring digital assets such as cryptocurrencies under their supervision without new congressional legislation, one of Washington's most influential liberal think tanks, the Center for American Progress (CAP), said on Tuesday. Agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could use the CAP report to inform their decisions on how to govern cryptocurrencies, Reuters reported. The think tank said it would be helpful for Congress to address gaps within the current regulatory framework such as creating rules for crypto commodities. But it warned that a new and distinct regulatory structure for crypto could inadvertently weaken supervision and create regulatory arbitrage. (Reuters)

