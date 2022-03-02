Last Updated : March 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News On March 2: Biggest moves in Bitcoin, crypto policies and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 34.33 lakh
Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 2. The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 1.10 percent increase over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.67 billion, which makes a 4.05 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $17.55 billion, 16.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $87.52 billion, which is 83.62 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34.33 lakh, with a dominance of 43.30 percent over other cryptocurrencies. This is an increase of 0.35 percent over the day. Read full here
Big Story
Crypto exchange Coinbase stops short of blanket ban on Russian accounts
US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc will continue to block accounts and transactions of Russian clients targeted by sanctions, but it stopped short of banning all users from the country. "At this time, we will not institute a blanket ban on all Coinbase transactions involving Russian addresses," a Coinbase spokesperson said. Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, has also said it would not freeze all Russian accounts, after Ukraine requested major crypto exchanges for a complete ban. Trading volumes between the Russian rouble and the Tether cryptocurrency spiked sharply on Monday, indicating rising interest in crypto among Russians after the Western sanctions took a toll on the local currency. (Reuters)
Regulation
US can regulate cryptocurrencies without new law, think tank says
US regulators can largely use existing laws to bring digital assets such as cryptocurrencies under their supervision without new congressional legislation, one of Washington's most influential liberal think tanks, the Center for American Progress (CAP), said on Tuesday. Agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could use the CAP report to inform their decisions on how to govern cryptocurrencies, Reuters reported. The think tank said it would be helpful for Congress to address gaps within the current regulatory framework such as creating rules for crypto commodities. But it warned that a new and distinct regulatory structure for crypto could inadvertently weaken supervision and create regulatory arbitrage. (Reuters)
Invest
18% of super-rich Indians invested in cryptos, NFTs last year: Report
Nearly 20 percent of Indian ultra high-net worth-individuals (UHNWIs) invested in crypto assets last year amid rising popularity of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to Knight Frank's Wealth Report. UHNWIs are those who have net worth of $30 million (about Rs 226 crore) or more. "In India, 18 percent of ultra-wealthy have invested in crypto assets. 10 percent of them being invested in cryptocurrencies/tokens and 8 percent being invested in NFTs. 2021 was the year that crypto investments went mainstream. The sector's growth was certainly eye watering. According to The Economist magazine, the global value of crypto assets was $2.4 trillion at the end of 2021, a 12-fold increase since early 2020," Knight Frank India said in a statement. (PTI)