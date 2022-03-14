Top Cryptocurrency News on March 14: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more

Big Story

US Treasury Department stresses that Russia sanctions extend to cryptocurrency



The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new guidance clarifying that US citizens and digital asset firms are required to comply with sanctions against Russia, even when facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency. OFAC said in the guidance that people in the United States as well as businesses that deal in cryptocurrency, "must be vigilant against attempts to circumvent OFAC regulations" and should "take risk-based steps to ensure they do not engage in prohibited transactions." The warning comes as many in the crypto industry are responding to concerns from some lawmakers that digital assets could be used to circumvent western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Biden administration officials have said that they do not believe Russia would be able to use cryptocurrency to completely evade sanctions, but are still asking companies to be on the lookout. (Reuters)

