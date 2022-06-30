Top Cryptocurrency News on June 30: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, free-fall rattles investors, NFTs and more

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 30 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 2.39 percent to $891.09 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume increased 9.61 percent to $62.62 billion during the period. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.03 billion, 11.22 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Read full here
Remember how the banking system self-destructs every few decades? Now imagine if banks only lent money to finance other banks, and you may get a notion of the house of cards that is “decentralized finance,” or DeFi. Cryptocurrencies keep nosediving, with bitcoin hovering around $20,000 for the first time since 2020. The chaos has spread to DeFi: Celsius, a top crypto lender with assets of around $20 billion, was recently forced to freeze deposit withdrawals. Last week, crypto exchange FTX said it was bailing out one of Celsius’ troubled rivals, BlockFi, with a $250 million loan, not long after rescuing crypto broker Voyager Digital. Read more here